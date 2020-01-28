Possible Big Spoiler For WWE NXT, Latest Update On John Cena

– In an update on Charlotte Flair possibly facing Rhea Ripley for the NXT Title at Wrestlemania, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:
“PWInsider.com is told that Charlotte Flair is scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.”
– John Cena will be part of a Jimmy Fallon commercial to air during the Superbowl:
Working out is only fun when I’m with my pals @JohnCena @theroots @BKoepka @usainbolt @kerrileewalsh @BaSweat for @MichelobULTRA. #SuperBowlLIV #DoItForTheCheers
✌️Snail. 👋 Jellyfish. pic.twitter.com/efN8mFudko
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 28, 2020