Possible Big Spoiler For WWE NXT, Latest Update On John Cena

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– In an update on Charlotte Flair possibly facing Rhea Ripley for the NXT Title at Wrestlemania, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“PWInsider.com is told that Charlotte Flair is scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.”

– John Cena will be part of a Jimmy Fallon commercial to air during the Superbowl:

