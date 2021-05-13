Possible Date For When WWE Will Be Bringing Back Live Fans Revealed

The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, which recently broke the story about WWE NXT moving to Tuesday nights, has a new report about WWE possibly bringing back live fans on the July 16th edition of WWE Smackdown followed by the July 19th edition of WWE RAW. No other information is known at this time other than July 16th being a possible start date for the main roster returning to a touring schedule.

WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV is scheduled for Sunday, July 18th.

The podcast’s official Twitter account posted a video clip with more information: