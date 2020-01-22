Possible Royal Rumble Entrant Spoiler and Tease From NXT Star

– Naomi is expected back on WWE television in the near future as part of the Smackdown brand. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Naomi:

“WWE star Naomi, who has not wrestled for the company since July of last year, is slated to be in Houston, Texas for the Royal Rumble PPV, PWInsider.com has confirmed.”

– Matt Riddle has publicly teased being part of the men’s Royal Rumble match. At this time, there are six open spots left for the men’s Rumble match which could open the door for a few NXT surprises.