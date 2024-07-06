Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank

WWE could have a big surprise for fans watching tonight’s Money in the Bank.

Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and will feature five matches, including the reported main event between World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Seth Rollins.

There’s a chance John Cena will show up. The future Hall of Famer was last seen on WWE TV in a surprise appearance on Raw for a quick six-man tag team match, assisting The Miz and R-Truth to victory. The night before, he was involved in the WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that a Fightful reader had sent word and a photo of Cena in Toronto today. Fightful has not heard if he is scheduled for the show, nor has anyone from WWE confirmed it.

Take this for what it’s worth for the time being, though Cena did make a surprise appearance at last year’s MITB PLE, where he advocated for WrestleMania to be held in London.