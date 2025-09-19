Possible Spoiler: Former Champion Could Return On WWE SmackDown

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown

PWInsider.com reports that former WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was spotted in Toledo, Ohio, where tonight’s episode of SmackDown is taking place.

While there is speculation about his highly-anticipated return to the company on the show, this has not been confirmed.

Nakamura’s last match for WWE occurred on the June 13th episode of SmackDown, where he participated in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the King of the Ring tournament. He is currently scheduled to be part of the company’s tour in Japan in October.

