Possible Spoiler: Frontrunner To Win The 2023 Men’s WWE Money In The Bank

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul has been confirmed for this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, with the winner earning the right to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title or Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for up to a year.

There has been speculation that Paul may be winning the bout to gain publicity as a result of his celebrity status.

According to PWInsider Elite, the plan all along was for Paul to be included in the match, which was made official this past Monday night on RAW, and there have been no creative changes.

In recent weeks, there has been a push among fans for WWE to give Knight a big push, with Money in the Bank serving as the ideal starting point.

According to the report, while no firm plans for the fight have been announced, “there are certainly people pushing for it to be the LA Knight breakthrough moment.”