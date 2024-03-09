Possible Spoiler On Inductee For The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE has started announcing names for the Hall of Fame ceremony. The most well-known name is Paul Heyman, as ECW is based in Philadelphia. Heyman is the first name announced during the Triple H era.

The US Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham) and Bull Nakano have already been confirmed for it. Additional names will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The ceremony follows SmackDown on April 5th at the Wells Fargo Center during WrestleMania weekend.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that he had heard Lia Mavia could be inducted into this year’s class. This has not been confirmed, but it would be consistent with Fightful’s report that The Rock has had an impact on this year’s class. One source stated that it would be obvious if the planned inductees were revealed as scheduled.

Lai was “High Chief” Peter Maivia’s wife and the Rock’s grandmother. She took over Polynesian Pro Wrestling (PPW), an NWA territory in Hawaii, in 1982 after her husband’s tragic death, and became one of the first female wrestling promoters.

The promotion’s largest show in history was held in 1985, drawing 20,000 fans. The promotion ended three years later. She passed away in 2008.