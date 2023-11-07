Possible Spoiler: WWE Star Could Be Returning On Tonight’s RAW

The women’s division is about to expand by one.

Fightful Select is reporting that Tegan Nox is on the comeback trail to WWE.

According to the report, Nox is scheduled to make her WWE television return imminently, possibly as soon as tonight’s Women’s Battle Royal on Monday Night Raw to determine the next challenger for Rhea Ripley’s WWE Women’s World Championship.

Nox, who suffered an injury on the October 17 episode of WWE NXT in a match against Lyra Valkyria, is backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. for tonight’s show.

We will keep you posted.