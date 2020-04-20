Possible Spoilers Regarding WWE Mystery Hacker Storyline

In regards to the “mystery hacker” segments on WWE Smackdown in recent weeks, fans Gwen Annabelle and James Lynch adjusted the audio to find the identity of the distorted voice.

It was determined that two different voices have been used in the segments. One of them appears to be Ali and the other appears to be Chad Gable. Ali and Gable teamed up in recent months and Ali has already been rumored to be the hacker.

It is possible that WWE could go in a different direction. Years ago, Vince McMahon’s distorted voice was used in segments where The Undertaker’s wife was being stalked and Diamond Dallas Page ended up being the stalker.