Possible Storyline for the WWE Tag Team Titles Heading Into the Elimination Chamber

Braun Strowman and Ricochet won a tournament to become the #1 contenders for the tag tram titles during the February 3rd, 2023, WWE SmackDown. Strowman and Ricochet are set to face The Usos on SmackDown next week, but Jey has vanished in the current Bloodline storyline.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed a possible scenario in which the “Freebird rule” could be implemented with Solo Sikoa filling in for Jey on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Braun Strowman and Ricochet have to wrestle The Usos next week. So, that’s a weird one, so maybe they can’t keep Jey out. Maybe Solo, can they do that? I guess they sort of established that on RAW, the Adam Pearce thing. I know Jimmy and Solo did a dark match against Gallows and Anderson last night [Friday], so they are giving them experience as a team, or at least one match as a team, perhaps that is where they will go.”

After this week’s WWE SmackDown went off the air, Sikoa teamed with Jimmy Uso to face The OC, as seen below: