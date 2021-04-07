Possible World Title Match For Andrade Teased On Social Media

As previously noted, there was no non-compete clause in Andrade’s WWE contract so he is now free to work anywhere he wants.

A match between former WWE star Andrade and NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis was teased on Twitter:

Andrade got fans talking with the following picture that he uploaded this past Friday:

