Possible World Title Match For Andrade Teased On Social Media

As previously noted, there was no non-compete clause in Andrade’s WWE contract so he is now free to work anywhere he wants.
A match between former WWE star Andrade and NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis was teased on Twitter:
I was 18 years old and I was la sombra nwa welterweight champion. https://t.co/a5pTEGTQpX pic.twitter.com/UYfNFc8WX8
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 6, 2021
225 lb!! I'm a businessman too👂🏼 https://t.co/nkGAB5uJYu
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 7, 2021
Andrade got fans talking with the following picture that he uploaded this past Friday:
New Beginnings! Un nuevo Comienzo! #TheWorldIsMine #ElMundoEsMio 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/dqBFfK607N
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 2, 2021