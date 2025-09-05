Post Malone Calls Out Seth Rollins For WrestleMania 42 Match

Music superstar Post Malone is looking to step into the WWE ring, and he’s got his sights set on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Malone was in the front row at Clash in Paris on August 31, where Rollins retained his title after Becky Lynch interfered in the main event. Following the controversial finish, Rollins and Lynch had a heated ringside confrontation with the Grammy-winning artist, sparking immediate buzz among fans.

Speaking with GQ, Malone confirmed that the exchange has now turned into “beef,” and he issued a direct challenge to Rollins for next year’s WrestleMania 42. “I think me and Seth Rollins got beef—you can put that on paper, too. Me, Seth Rollins. WrestleMania 2026. Come on, baby,” Malone said.

Malone admitted he’s always dreamed of being a wrestler, adding, “I’ve always wanted to do that. I figured if I had a different musculature and different career path, I would love to have been a WWE wrestler.”

WWE has found major success with celebrity involvement in recent years, with names like Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Jelly Roll all making impressive in-ring appearances. A showdown between Post Malone and Seth Rollins could be another blockbuster celebrity crossover moment for WWE’s biggest stage.