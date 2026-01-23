Powerhouse Hobbs Officially Signs With WWE

PWMania.com previously reported that Powerhouse Hobbs’ AEW contract expired last week and was not renewed, leading to speculation about his transition to WWE.

According to Fightful.com, Hobbs is now officially under contract with WWE after signing with the company. However, it is still unclear when he will make his debut on WWE television. Updates will be provided as they become available.

WWE SmackDown takes place tonight, and there is also Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend, so he could potentially appear at either event, including the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE next weekend.

It is not yet confirmed what name Hobbs will use in WWE. It has been mentioned that his name will likely be altered from his AEW name, although “Hobbs” remains a possibility.

Prior to his departure, AEW made significant efforts to retain Hobbs, presenting him with offers up until last week before his contract expired. The last offer was reportedly “huge,” but Hobbs had already made his decision.

He attempted to leave on good terms, fulfilling all his commitments, including last week’s AEW Collision, where The Opps lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Hangman Page and JetSpeed.