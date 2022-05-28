Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Rating (5/27)

According to SpoilerTV, Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode received 1.778 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown received an average of 0.4 rating.

It’s worth noting that this is only a preliminary viewership figure; the final rating won’t be available until later this week. The first hour drew 1.841 million people, while the second hour drew 1.714 million.

This is down from the show’s previous week’s 1.997 million viewers, but it’s the same as FOX’s 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic.