WWE Star Who Hasn’t Been On TV Since Last Year Is Backstage At RAW

WWE will broadcast tonight’s Raw episode, the second night of this year’s Draft, from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The town’s show has an interesting name.

Only two things about the show have been confirmed, including an appearance by United States Champion Logan Paul. The only match scheduled for the show is Jey Uso, Andrade, and Ricochet vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

This comes ahead of Priest defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Uso at this Saturday’s Backlash France PLE. WWE will reveal more details about the show as the day progresses.

PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is in town for tonight’s show. As of this writing, it is unclear whether he will appear or be announced as a draft pick.

Strowman underwent neck fusion surgery in June after being sidelined since May. He stated in December that he still has a “little bit of process left,” but fans can expect “the monster to come home.”