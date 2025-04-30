Price Tag Of Seth Rollins’ Coat From WWE RAW Revealed

WWE star Seth Rollins is celebrated for his distinctive fashion sense and bold outfits, which was evident during WWE RAW on Monday night.
Rollins showcased a long coat described as a “Golden Peacock” coat, which is available on the website of the Pakistani fashion label Rastah for $13,500.
The coat is described as follows:
“This long velvet coat is a masterpiece, featuring intricate hand embroidery using the traditional Dabka technique. The coat’s striking navy blue velvet base serves as a luxurious backdrop for the golden peacock motifs and floral embellishments that flow from the sleeves down to the hem. The craftsmanship of the Dabka embroidery adds a rich texture, making this piece not only a statement garment but also a piece of art. This coat is both bold and elegant, perfect for a standout look.”
Seth Rollins just wore a $13,500 coat by Pakistani label Rastah on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YVdAe8mWKH
— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) April 29, 2025