Producers For Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s Season Premiere episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by LA Knight taking on Solo Sikoa in Singles action.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the opening segment between 16-time World Champion John Cena, LA Knight and The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman).

– Chris Park produced the Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly Tag Team Match.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the Zelina Vega vs. Bayley Singles Match.

– WWE official Adam Pearce produced the segment between WWE Chief Content Offier Triple H, Nick Aldis, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens and himself.

– Jamie Noble and Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa Singles Match.

– WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Shotzi and Michin vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Tag Team Dark Match.

– Jason Jordan produced the Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee and Sami Zayn vs. Imperium Dark Main Event Match.