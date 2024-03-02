Producers For Matches & Segments On 3/1 WWE SmackDown In Glendale, AZ.

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, March 1, 2024 from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 3/1/2024

* Jason Jordan produced the opening segment with The Bloodline, as well as the follow-up opener with The Rock. He also produced the Street Fight between Carlito and Santos Escobar, which featured the return of Rey Mysterio. He was credited with producing two dark matches as well, The Miz vs. Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre.

* TJ Wilson produced the first televised match of the night between Tiffany Stratton and Naomi.

* Shane Helms produced the quick squash match for Bron Breakker over Xyon Quinn, as well as the Cedric Alexander & Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Pretty Deadly dark match.

* Christopher Parker (Abyss) produced the televised main event between Randy Orton and Austin Theory.