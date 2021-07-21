Producers For The Matches At WWE Money at the Bank 2021 Revealed

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com obtained the names of the Producers for the 2021 WWE Money at the Bank PPV matches and they are as follows:

* Roman Reigns vs. Edge (Michael Hayes)

* Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (Adam Pearce)

* Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston (Jason Jordan and Jamie Noble)

* Men’s Money in the Bank Match (Jamie Noble and Shane Helms)

* Women’s Money in the Bank Match (TJ Wilson and Pat Buck)

* AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Viking Raiders (Chris Parks)

* The Usos vs. The Mysterios (D-Von Dudley)