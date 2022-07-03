Producers for WWE Money in the Bank Revealed

Sunday night, WWE aired their annual Money In The Bank premium live event from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, where Liv Morgan was crowned as the new SmackDown women’s champion and Theory was named the winner of the Men’s MITB briefcase.

Fightful Select has compiled a list of who produced which bouts for the show, which you can see below.

– Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly, and Kenny Dykstra produced the women’s MITB ladder match, which was won by Liv Morgan.

– Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley defeating Theory to become the new WWE U.S. champion.

– Shawn Daivari produced Bianca Belair successfully defending the Raw women’s championship over Carmella.

– Michael Hayes produced the Usos successfully defending the tag team titles over the Street Profits.

– Petey Williams produced Ronda Rousey defeating Natalya to retain the SmackDown women’s championship. Liv Morgan then cashed-in on Rousey after.

– Shane Helms and Jamie Noble co-produced the Men’s MITB ladder match. This was won by Theory.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.