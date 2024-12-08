Producers For WWE NXT Deadline Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline PLE, which was headlined by the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match between “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi vs. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Fraxiom’s WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer is produced by Matt Bloom.

– The NXT Underground Match between Lola Vice vs. OTM’s Jaida Parker is produced by Fit Finlay.

– The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match between WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne and Tavion Heights) is produced by Steve Corino.

– The WWE NXT Championship Match between WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. “The Redeemer” Ridge Holland is produced by Terry Taylor.

– The Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match between “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia vs. “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair vs. Sol Ruca vs. ZARIA is produced by Johnny Moss.