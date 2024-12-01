Producers For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, which was headlined by the Men’s WarGames Match.
Below is the list of producers:
– The Women’s WarGames Match was produced by TJ Wilson, Pete Williams and Nora Greenwald.
– The WWE United States Championship Match was produced by Shawn Daivari.
– The WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match was produced by Chris Park and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.
– The WWE World Heeavyweight Championship Match was produced by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.
– The Men’s WarGames Match was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes, Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode.