Producers For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, which was headlined by the Men’s WarGames Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– The Women’s WarGames Match was produced by TJ Wilson, Pete Williams and Nora Greenwald.

– The WWE United States Championship Match was produced by Shawn Daivari.

– The WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match was produced by Chris Park and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

– The WWE World Heeavyweight Championship Match was produced by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

– The Men’s WarGames Match was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes, Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode.