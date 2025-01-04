Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/3/2025)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers from Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by a 6-Man Tag Team Match between the new Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga) vs. the OG Bloodline (“Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn).

Below is the list of producers:

– Shawn Daivari produced the promo segment with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens,

– Jamie Noble produced the non-title match between WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade.

– Shane Helms and Ken Doane produced the singles match between Piper Niven vs. Michin.

– Bobby Roode produced the WWE Tag Team Championship Match between WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin).

– TJ Wilson produced the WWE Women’s Championship Match between “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes “P.S.” produced the 6-Man Tag Team Match between the new Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga) vs. the OG Bloodline (“Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn) and the promo segment between WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed Match between Candice LaRae vs. Natalya.