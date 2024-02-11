Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (2/9/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by “The Viper” Randy Orton facing Sami Zayn in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Cedric Alexander vs. Gable Steveson.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between Ricochet vs. Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.

– Chris Park produced the promotion segment with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Paul Heyman.

– TJ Wilson produced the Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match between “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair vs. Michin.

– TJ Wilson produced the promo segment between Bayley, Dakota Kai and Damage CTRL.

– Jason Jordan produced the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match between #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne and “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Shane Helms produced the Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match between Sami Zayn vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton.