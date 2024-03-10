Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (3/8/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins confronting WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and responding to The Rock’s WrestleMania 40 challenge.

Below is the list of producers:

– Shane Helms produced the opening promo segment between United States Champion Logan Paul, KSI and “The Viper” Randy Orton.

– Shane Helms produced the tag team match between “The Viper” Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

– Jason Jordan produced the singles match between “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross.

– TJ Wilson produced the singles match between Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton.

– Chris Park produced the singles match between Dragon Lee vs. Angel.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the promo segment between WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Cameron Grimes and Odyssey Jones.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between “The Man” Becky Lynch vs. “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER.