Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (6/28/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the opening segment between The Bloodline (“The Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga, “The Infamous” Tonga Loa and “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman), Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens, “The Viper” Randy Orton and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

– Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Women’s Money In The Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match between Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae.

– Shane Helms produced the Men’s Money In The Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match between “The Mega Star” LA Knight vs. WWE United States Champion “The Maverick” Logan Paul vs. Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar.

– Jason Jordan produced the Women’s Money In The Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match between Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony between members of The Bloodline (“The Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga, “The Infamous” Tonga Loa, “The Enforce” Jacob Fatu and “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman).

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed Match between The New Day’s Xavier Woods vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed Match between The New Day’s Xavier Woods vs. WWE Speed Champion Andrade.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. WWE World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh), which was changed to Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth).

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between The Judgment Day’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “El Campeon” Damian Priest vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso, which was changed to WWE World Tag Team Champion The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso.