Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (7/26/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers from Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton taking on WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and The O.C.’s Michin in a tag team match, followed by a backstage promo segment from The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga, “The Infamous” Tonga Loa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu).

Below is the list of producers:

– Shane Helms produced the singles match between “The Mega Star” LA Knight vs. Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar.

– WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the promo segment between Jade Cargill, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn).

– Jamie Noble and Shawn Daivari produced the WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match.

– Jason Jordan produced the tag team match between 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton vs. WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and The O.C.’s Michin.

– No producer was listed for the promo segment between A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and boxing champion Terence Crawford.