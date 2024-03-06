Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (3/4/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which was headlined by “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre taking on “Main Event” Jey Uso in a singles match.

Below is the list of producers:

– No producer was listed for the opening promo segment between World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the non-title match between Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER vs. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

– Petey Williams produced the singles match between “The Man” Becky Lynch vs. “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax.

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the singles match between Andrade vs. Apollo Crews.

– Jamie Noble produced the non-title match between The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and “Señor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci).

– Shawn Daivari produced the singles match between Sami Zayn vs. Ivar.

– Bobby Roode and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the singles match between “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.