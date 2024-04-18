Producers From Tuesday’s Episode Of WWE NXT Revealed (4/16/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, which was headlined by Trick Williams taking on Carmelo Hayes in a Steel Cage Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– Oney Lorcan produced the singles match between Meta-Four’s “Supernova 11” Noam Dar vs. Dijak.

– Johnny Moss and Shawn Spears produced the singles match between Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice.

– Matt Bloom produced the singles match between LWO’s Joaquin Wilde vs. Ridge Holland.

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced the promo segment between The Family and No Quarter Catch Crew.

– Fit Finlay produced the singles match between Je’Von Evans vs. WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.

– Johnny Moss and Shawn Spears produced the singles match between Chase U’s Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley.

– Steve Corino produced the tag team match between Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Final Testament’s AOP (Akam and Rezar).

– Steve Corino produced the singles match between The Viking Raiders’ Ivar vs. Josh Briggs.

– Terry Taylor produced the Steel Cage Match between Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes.

– AJ Winkler produced the NXT Level Up Match between Riley Osborne vs. Kyle Dixon.

– Norman Smiley produced the NXT Level Up Match between Karmen Petrovic vs. Wren Sinclair.

– Wesley Blake produced the NXT Level Up Match between Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) vs. Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux.

– Robbie Brookside produced the NXT Level Up Match between OTM’s Jaida Parker vs. Carlee Bright.