Professional Wrestling Veteran “Metal Maniac” Jeff Miller Passes Away

Professional wrestling veteran Jeff Miller, better known to fans as the Metal Maniac, has passed away.

Multiple reports confirmed Miller’s passing after word had recently circulated that he had been ill. A cause of death has not been announced.

The Cauliflower Alley Club paid tribute to Miller following the news, remembering him as a respected longtime member of the professional wrestling community.

“We extend our condolences on the passing of professional wrestling veteran ‘Metal Maniac’ Jeff Miller,” the organization wrote. “Jeff was part of the fabric of our wrestling community and will be remembered with respect by those who knew and shared the ring with him. R.I.P.”

Although Miller never became a nationally recognized wrestling star, he spent many years working throughout the industry and became particularly well known for his association with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Super Fly” Snuka.

Miller wrestled Snuka on numerous house shows over the years and also developed a close friendship with him, reportedly becoming one of Snuka’s closest confidantes.

Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco, Miller went on to compete for a number of promotions during his career, including ECW and NWA New Jersey.

Longtime professional wrestling journalist Bill Apter was among those who remembered Miller following his passing.

“So sad another wrestling close friend of mine has died,” Apter wrote on Facebook. “You may have never seen him in the ring, or met him socially, but he was a gem of a person and a dear friend.”

Devon Nicholson also paid tribute to Miller, recalling meeting him as a child when the Metal Maniac wrestled Snuka twice in one day at the Ottawa Civic Center in 1996.

“I knew Metal Maniac since I was a kid talking to him when he wrestled at the Ottawa Civic Center vs Jimmy Snuka in 96 2 times in 1 day the main event!” Nicholson wrote. “RIP very nice guy!”

We extend our condolences to Miller’s family, friends and those who knew him throughout the professional wrestling community.