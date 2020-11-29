Projected Card For WWE TLC PPV

Coming off this week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown, here is the projected card for the TLC PPV:
WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles or Keith Lee or Riddle
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Intercontinental Title
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Big E
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Street Profits (c) vs. Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler
Women’s Tag Team Titles
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka and Lana
The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
Bayley vs. Bianca Belair
Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan