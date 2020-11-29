Projected Card For WWE TLC PPV

Coming off this week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown, here is the projected card for the TLC PPV:

WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles or Keith Lee or Riddle

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Intercontinental Title
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Big E

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Street Profits (c) vs. Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Women’s Tag Team Titles
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka and Lana

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

