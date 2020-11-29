Projected Card For WWE TLC PPV

Coming off this week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown, here is the projected card for the TLC PPV:

WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles or Keith Lee or Riddle

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Intercontinental Title

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Big E

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits (c) vs. Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka and Lana

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan