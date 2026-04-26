Prospect Pro Event to Benefit Cauliflower Alley Club This Friday

Prospect Pro Wrestling, the organization that stemmed from the seed of an idea from longtime veteran, Marshall Gambino, was founded eight years ago with the mission statement to give a platform to the next generation of grapplers in the Pittsburgh area, a region that is known almost as much for its wrestling as the steel it once produced.

As time went on, the young lions that were given the chance to run with the ball evolved and rose to the occasion, cementing themselves are true drawing cards for packed crowds at 2PW events over the years. Standouts like Jami Jameson, Tad Jarvis, Gianni Micheal Emricko, and Preston Everest were among those that highlighted 2PW cards, polishing their skills to enter the prime of their relatively young careers, in part because of the platform that Prospect Pro provided. Pittsburgh legends like Gory, Paul Atlas, and Super Hentai provided complimentary contrast to the youngsters, while stalwarts such as Andrew Palace and The Beastman thrilled audiences as well.

The 2PW product served a unique menu of action to it’s dedicated fan base, offering a buffet of action that brought something for everyone to the table.

After several months of a hiatus the prior year to recharge and reset, Prospect Pro Wrestling made its successful relaunch in August of last year, with it’s new home base at The Elements venue in Irwin, Pennsylvania, a town with its own extensive pro wrestling history that stretches back as far as the late-90s for Norm Connors’, the godfather of Pittsburgh wrestling, Steel City Wrestling venture that was held at the old Sideshow Pizza entertainment complex. Ironically, Connors was a part of Prospect Pro’s event in February when he and former ring announcer, as well as promoter, Chuck Roberts were in the corners of John McChesney and Dennis Gregory.

The 2PW management team has done more than simply bring live matches back to the area, they’ve integrated the promotion into the fabric of the community. Many of the local business owners have sponsored the organization, and have worked hand-in-hand, not only the promotional side of the live cards, but 2PW makes a significant effort to provide advertisements and brand awareness to boost sales for their generous sponsors. You can’t go far in the business section of Irwin without seeing a myriad of flyers for the upcoming live events. It’s very much been a win-win for the wrestling organization and the community itself.

“On the advertising side, I’ve shifted from just basic event promotion to more strategic, targeted campaigns. That includes the consistent social media storytelling with more promos from the talent, match-by-match hype, graphic branding, and creating a recognizable voice for 2PW that fans can connect with. Instead of just announcing shows, we now build anticipation weeks in advance through structured content like talent reveals and match announcements, stipulation teases, and with this show in particular, the items that are up for grabs to win at our basket raffle. Sponsorship efforts have also grown significantly. I’ve taken a more active role in not only securing partnerships by integrating sponsors into the overall fan experience. This includes branded raffle baskets, social media shoutouts, and collaborative promotions that give sponsors real visibility while enhancing the value of our events. I’ve also been taking initiative to get involved in more of their events that they hold as well, showing the support works both ways. The focus has become long-term relationship building rather than one-off placements,” explained Emily Doyle, the 2PW Marketing Director and Social Media Coordinator

Speaking of the next live presentation from 2PW, as much as the group was founded, built, and thrives on the young lions of the sport, it always recognizes that none of that would be possible without the path paved from those in the past.

The Risk and Reward live event that will be held on May 1st at The Elements building will be a benefit for The Cauliflower Alley Club, an official nonprofit organization that was founded in 1965 that has provided assistance to former athletes in need over the years, with its focus today on the professional wrestling industry. The annual convention held in Las Vegas has become a signature event on the pro wrestling calendar each August, but the organization works towards its goal of helping former grapplers in need throughout the year with its membership dues and fundraising efforts.

“Having seen firsthand the issues that some of these men and women face and having had the privilege of meeting and forming friendships with many of the wrestling heroes I grew up watching in the 1980s, I feel a deep personal responsibility to give back. Discovering the mission of the Cauliflower Alley Club provided the perfect opportunity to do just that. It’s a cause I believe in wholeheartedly, and serving it has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” commented Mark Charles III, an accomplished referee on the Pittsburgh independent circuit.



Known affectionately as “The Count” for his role in the squared circle, Mark Charles joined the CAC just over two years ago, serving on the advisory board as the Membership Coordinator. Following the recent passing of the well-respected Executive Vice President, Rich Ingling it was decided that Mark would Chairman of the advisory board to allow for the leadership roles to be shuffled to fill the void after of Mr. Ingling’s passing. Charles III will be one of the CAC luminaries that will be in the house to work the Risk and Reward event.

For Prospect Pro Wrestling, the mission of the CAC seemed like a perfect cause to contribute toward, and it became a priority for the management team after the previously mentioned relaunch last year.

“Two years ago, Paul Atlas and Curtis Stevenson invited a few of us out to Las Vegas to attend the CAC reunion. I had no idea what the reunion was all about. After the reunion, I said it was my responsibility to give back and help the talent that paved the way for me to be able to be a wrestler. We reached out to the Cauliflower Alley Club president, Brian Blair with our idea of how we wanted to give back in 2026 and the rest is history,” commented Marshall Gambino.

“I’ve been a lifetime member of the CAC for around a decade now and the thing that pulled me in was the fact that it’s an opportunity to give back to a business that has given me so much. It’s my feeling that anyone in the wrestling industry should be a member. I’m very appreciative that 2PW is doing something that no other independent wrestling promotion has ever done by having this benefit, and I hope others look at this and follow by either joining the CAC or donating in some way,” added Paul Atlas, a 35-year veteran that has held regional titles, as well as national championships in the NWA over the past three decades.

Among the stacked line-up for the Risk and Reward presentation, Preston Everest will defend the Top Prospect championship in a belt on a pole match against Jami Jameson and Super Hentai. A wild 10-person gauntlet will determine the 2PW Anarchy champion. There will be a three-team scramble match between The Apex, The Swole Patrol, and the duo of Clay Campbell and Anthony Young. The Runway, Calvin Couture and Tyler Klein, will defend the Pitt Fight tag team titles against Chest Flexor and Cory Futuristic in a Fashionista Street Fight. Dani Mo will square off with Gory. There will be other bouts as well to round out a full night of action.



“On the social media side, it opens the door to a completely different kind of storytelling. I get to help shine a light on wrestling’s history, its legends, and the meaningful work the Club does behind the scene, especially supporting talent who may have fallen on hard times. That adds depth and purpose to the content we put out. There’s also a strong sense of connection that comes with it. Working with members of the Cauliflower Alley Club advisory board has been so rewarding. This opportunity has also given me opportunity to interact with individuals who have shaped the industry in major ways. That naturally raises the standard for how I communicate, how I market, and how I represent both organizations,” Emily explained.

For those within the Prospect Pro management team, the hopes for another sellout at The Elements venue in Irwin extends further than a good night at the box office, but rather a way to pay respect to the storied history of the business.

“As the promoter of 2PW, the benefit aspect of this event is something that goes far beyond just putting on a great night of professional wrestling, it’s about giving back to the business and the people who built it. For us, this event is an opportunity to connect the current generation of talent and fans with the legacy of the industry. Wrestling is built on respect,respect for those who paved the way and aligning 2PW with a benefit tied to CAC reinforces that message. It’s not just about what happens in the ring that night, but about making a meaningful impact outside of it,” Marshall concluded.

For more information about the event, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/ProspectProWrestling

For more information about the Cauliflower Alley Club, you can go to https://www.caulifloweralleyclub.org

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Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89