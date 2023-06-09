PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast: WWF King Of The Ring 1993 Part 2

Justin C and Heather continue their rewatch of the 1993 King of the Ring on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast.

Two completely different matches on this week’s show. First, we get a classic Bret Hart vs Mr. Perfect match that may have been better than their SummerSlam match. It is followed by Hulk Hogan defending the WWF title against Yokozuna. A WWF title match in the middle of the show is never a good sign for a face Champ. Plus with the way Hogan and Jimmy Hart are behaving, you can tell they know their time in the WWF is coming to an end.