Justin C and Heather finish up their re-watch of the 1993 King of the Ring on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast.

This week’s show includes the coronation of Bret Hart in some questionable king attire. We also get the debut of Diesel on TV with some questionable boots. Plus Shawn Michaels bouncing around for Crush and some crazy Randy Savage commentary. Give it a listen!