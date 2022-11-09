PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 10 Years of The Shield, WWE Crown Jewel, More

On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast the talk is WWE Crown Jewel. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on the show. How impressive was Logan Paul? Does the WWE have a major star on their hands? Which match outcome was the most surprising?

They then look at the members of The Shield ten years since their debut. How impactful was it? Did we expect each member to be where they are today? And what are some of the best matches these three have produced? Give it a listen!