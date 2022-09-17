PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: AEW Grand Slam, Roman Reigns – Logan Paul, More

AEW’s biggest Dynamite of the year is coming up and the guys of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to talk about it! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent discuss the AEW World Title Tournament and who they think should be the next Champ between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. They also discuss MJF and if it will be difficult to keep him heel and preview the rest of the card!

On the WWE side of things, the guys talk about the rumored Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul match at WWE Crown Jewel and who has benefited the most since Triple H has taken over as head of creative.

Give it a listen!