WWE Elimination Chamber is this Saturday. Will you have a coffee and donut and watch the show live? Or will you wait and watch it later?

Well the guys from the PWMania Hot Tag Podcast are here to preview the show. Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent preview the show and what it means for the Wrestlemania card.

They also look at the whole card and who could be left off. And they preview a few matches from AEW Revolution and give their picks as well!