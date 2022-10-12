PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE RAW Season Premiere & Extreme Rules Review

By
Justin Czerwonka
-

A big week in the WWE and the crew of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here to talk about! On this week’s show Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent recap WWE Extreme Rules match by match. They also talk about Bray Wyatt’s return and what his road looks like going forward. They also talk about the major happenings from the RAW season premiere!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR