The month of November normally means one thing for long time wrestling fans: Survivor Series. And this month Justin C and Heather will watch some classic Survivor Series PPVs on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast!

This week they start watching the first half of the 1990 Survivor Series. We get another strange Kerry Von Erich promo with Ultimate Warrior staring into our souls, the debut of a legend, and Bret Hart giving flashes of what he would become. Give it a listen!