PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event 11/14/1992

Justin C and Heather finish their month of Main Event’s on this week’s PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast! On this week’s show they watch the final Saturday Night’s Main Event from the golden era of the WWF. A pretty significant show, with Shawn Michaels taking on The British Bulldog for the Intercontinental title and the last of the Ultimate Maniacs!
