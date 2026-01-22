Queen Aminata Provides Injury Recovery Update

AEW star Queen Aminata recently released a vlog on her official YouTube channel, discussing several topics, including an update on her injury recovery. In the video, she revealed she is back on the road to meet with AEW doctors and seek clearance to resume training in the ring.

Aminata said, “All right, y’all. It feels good to be back on the road. So, the good news is I feel a lot better. Even Doc noticed that. The bad news is I have to do my MRI in order for me to start bumping in the rain. Actually, it’s not such bad news. I’m excited, but I’m also nervous. I’m not going to lie.”

She later added on her injury layoff, “Honestly, there is one thing that just crossed my mind. Since I signed with AEW two years ago, I haven’t had any bad injury that took me out for so many months like this one. And throughout these few months or few weeks, I should say, some people checked on me, and a whole lot of people didn’t check on me. So, make sure you know who your friends are and make sure you support them, too. I appreciate you guys for loving me and supporting me.”

Aminata recently announced that AEW has renewed her contract through February 2027. Last year, she was sidelined with a neck injury that forced her to withdraw from the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts Match.

You can check out Aminata’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)