R-Truth Calls Out Rob Gronkowski, Behind-The-Scenes Of Timothy Thatcher’s NXT Debut, David Schultz

– R-Truth took to Twitter, telling Rob Gronkowski he wants his WWE 24/7 Championship back. As noted yesterday, “Gronk” is returning to the NFL and has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, alongside his former teammate in Tom Brady. Truth tweeted the following,

– The official YouTube.com account of the WWE Performance Center posted the following behind-the-scenes video looking at Timothy Thatcher’s NXT debut:

– You can check out the latest trailer for the next episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 2, which is “David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World”, below. The official synopsis is below:

“The cautionary tale of David Schultz, set to become a superstar until his violent run-in with 20/20 reporter John Stossel saw him exiled from the business he’d sworn to protect.”

