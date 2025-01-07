R-Truth Praises The Miz As A Creative Ring General

WWE veteran R-Truth appeared on an episode of WWE Retrospective, where he discussed several topics, including The Miz.

R-Truth said, “I always thought the Miz was, creatively, underestimated. Not talked about as much as he should be for being a ring general. Just to be affiliated with anything with The Miz, I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ Just knowing his story, coming from reality life to wrestling and following his dream, that blueprint he made for himself, sticking with it and being dedicated. I have admiration for him. I always have. He’s one of the best and smartest people to have a connection with in the back.”



