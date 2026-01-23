R-Truth Responds After Triple H Says He Was Never Fired

A preview clip from WWE: Unreal Season 2 has reignited discussion around R-Truth’s contract situation with World Wrestling Entertainment in mid-2025.

In the preview, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H) addressed the long-standing belief that R-Truth had been fired, stating plainly: “He was never fired. Contrary to prior belief, he was never not under contract with us.”

However, R-Truth offered a more personal and nuanced account when speaking on The Breakfast Club, explaining why the situation felt very different from his side.

According to R-Truth, communication surrounding the end of his deal was handled primarily between agents, with him intentionally staying out of the negotiations. “I got my agent working on this end with their agent. I would stay out of that, right? Let them handle that thing,” he said.

He then described the moment he received the call that changed everything. “I get a call from this side saying, ‘We’re not going to renew your contract,’ or however it was. So, do I come to work? It’s Sunday. Next Sunday, my contract ends. So, do I come to work? ‘No, don’t come to work.’ Oh, okay. Am I done now? ‘Yes.’”

R-Truth emphasized that, from a practical standpoint, all the usual indicators of employment had stopped. “There was no flight, no calendar. What do you call that? I don’t know if it’s all the same or if it’s different… That’s what it felt like.”

He also revealed that this was the first time in his career he had relied on an agent to handle his business affairs, which added to the confusion. “From Georgia to NWA Wildside, I’ve always done my own business. This is my first time having an agent handle my business… I wasn’t even in the dialogue situation.”

Ultimately, R-Truth acknowledged that while the technical definition of his contract status may be debated, the emotional impact was real. “It felt like a firing to me, and that’s when I paused, took that moment. I couldn’t really—I couldn’t figure out how I felt.”

The situation later reversed course, with WWE re-signing R-Truth after strong fan and locker-room reaction — a turn of events that has since become a major storyline thread in WWE: Unreal.

As with much of the series, the contrast between corporate explanation and lived experience highlights the complexity behind the scenes — and why perception can matter just as much as paperwork.