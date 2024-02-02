R-Truth Says Wants To Win The WWE World Title

WWE veteran R-Truth recently appeared on an episode of the Babyfaces Podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how his goal is still to win the World Title someday.

R-Truth said, “I still wanna win the World Title. I think the roof would come unglued… They (Judgment Day) did do me wrong, they did do me wrong. You know what? You might’ve brought something to existence. Wouldn’t it be crazy if it ends up being me and Damian (Priest) for the title? You never, never know because it’s the wrestling business.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to PostWrestling for transcribing the above quotes)