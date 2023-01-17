R-Truth Undergoes Second Surgery Due to Infection

R-Truth had been on the WWE NXT brand before suffering a torn quad during a singles match with Grayson Waller when he flipped over the top rope.

The wrestler underwent surgery on November 8. Truth provided an update on his recovery at the start of a recent live stream, noting that he needed a second surgery due to an infection.

This slowed his recovery, but he believes he’ll be back sooner than people think.

“Yeah, I’m going back to WWE. I just got to heal up. I had to have two surgeries. A lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection, so I had to have another surgery. So that set me back. Y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think,” Truth said.

R-Truth also stated that he enjoyed his time in NXT prior to his injury and hopes to return when he recovers.

You can watch the complete stream below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)