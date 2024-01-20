R-Truth Was Close To Retiring From Pro Wrestling Following Health Issues

According to Fightful Select, WWE veteran R-Truth, who made his return to the company at the 2023 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last November, told the publication that after suffering a torn quad last 2022, his injury took a turn for the worse when he developed a knee infection that evolved into a complex combination of MRSA and staph.

The report also states that Truth was considering retirement at this time as he found himself dealing with a knee condition that prevented any bending for three months until it was brought under control. Truth ended up getting rehabilitation, which he found relatively straightforward and he disciplined himself to make a triumphant comeback.

The former multi-time 24/7 Champion has been paired up with the Judgment Day since and his popularity with the fans has only grown to huge heights.