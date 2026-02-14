Randy Orton Dominates WWE’s Most-Watched YouTube Videos For January

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestleNomics), “The Viper” Randy Orton is featured in four of the top 15 most-watched WWE YouTube videos for January of this year.

His attack on Drew McIntyre ranked #4, while his fight alongside Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso against the Vision came in at #3. Additionally, his actual return against Miz ranked #8.

Finn Balor also made the list three times, with the Royal Rumble match itself — both in its entirety and as a highlight package — topping the list. The viewership numbers may have been influenced by the ESPN app becoming the new home for premium live events (PLEs), making streaming more difficult for some fans. Notably, Meltzer pointed out that the women’s Royal Rumble received less than one-sixth as many views as the men’s, possibly due to the Saudi-mandated full-body suits worn by the competitors in that match.

Below is the list of the top videos along with their viewership numbers:

1. Men’s Royal Rumble Match – 3.85 million

2. Royal Rumble highlights – 2.36 million

3. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre Three Stages of Hell Match – 1.37 million

4. Randy Orton attacks McIntyre on 1/16 SmackDown – 1.33 million

5. Rhodes, Orton, Zayn and Jey Uso vs. Breakker, Reed, Paul and Theory 1/30 SmackDown – 1.26 million

6. Finn Bálor interview in Belfast – 1.19 million

7. Breakker suspended by Adam Pearce – 1.00 million

8. Orton returns to take out Miz – 915,000

9. Punk vs. Breakker highlights – 876,000

10. Orton and Williams promo – 831,000

11. Finish of McIntyre vs. Rhodes title change – 806,000

12. Women’s Royal Rumble Match – 979,000

13. Rey Mysterio saves Grande Americano from Omos on 1/17 AAA show – 795,000

14. Bálor ring entrance in Belfast – 786,000

15. Punk offers Bálor a title shot in Belfast – 784,000