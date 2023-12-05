Randy Orton: ‘Luckily I Was Given A Second, Third, Fourth Chance From Vince McMahon’

Logan Paul interviewed Randy Orton for his IMPAULVIVE podcast and YouTube channel. After recovering from a serious back injury, Orton reflected on his life, career, and current WWE run.

Mike Majlak, the show’s co-host, asked Orton, “Do you think at some point in your career you were a d*ck?”

Orton responded, “Yea. 100 percent. That was like my armor. I was an a**hole I think because I wanted people to respect me maybe? I don’t know. I just know that I grew out of that phase and I thank God that I did. I see like footage that I didn’t know the camera was rolling at that autograph signing and there’s an interaction with a fan and it’s picked up. Now they’re doing this doc on A&E that they’re just kind of finishing up and I’ve seen some of this footage from 10-15 years ago and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s horrible.’ That’s just kind of who I was. It wasn’t coming from a place of confidence. I think it was coming from a place, it was my armor. I was an a**hole and maybe I would get respect that way. Maybe it was a little bit of fear and I took it as respect and either way I was fine with it. Luckily I was given a second, third, fourth chance from Vince McMahon coming up when I would get in trouble or I would have to get sent away for a couple of months or I would have to get fined a second or third time. I just [am] blessed. I am so blessed. I had the right guys in there to kind of yank my ass straight to make sure I was walking a straght line.”

Triple H, according to Orton, was “100 percent” one of the people who helped him get back on track in life. He also praised Shawn Michaels for his personal growth.

On Triple H, Orton said: “He’s very smart with the business. If you have any questions with wrestling, you go to him and you’re gonna get a good answer…as far as a human being, I went to his wedding. I’ve kind of seen him evolve. He has three girls and his oldest girl is just a few years older than mine so we have that in common. I think recently for him because he had the health scare and everything, I think he realizes how important family time is and that’s one thing that has changed. Back in the day you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries and you were missing holidays. There was really no either way about it [and] you weren’t going to ask for [time] off. Now there’s leniency there. Now, he’ll make sure that you can get home for the birth of your baby or he’ll make sure that you can get home for that birthday because he understands now how important that is. I think company-wide wide that’s been a change for the better.”

Orton continued, “He was one of the boys. When I was introduced to him when I was 20, he was one of the boys. To me, he will always be more so one of the boys than purely office and I think that’s because I know that I can trust him and that he’s gonna steer me in the right way.”

Orton on his support for the troops and kids:

“It has nothing to do with the time I spent in the military but being involved with the Tribute to the Troops shows and the things we’ve done in meeting the troops especially when we flew over to the Middle East. I was 25, 26, 27 and we were flying over there like we were in the middle of it. It was pretty intense but Vince was right there with us. We slept in one of Saddam’s son’s palaces that they took over and conquered…just going over there and seeing that and seeing how hard those people had it…anybody out there that’s putting their life on the line for other people, how could you not have the most utmost respect for them? Whenever I get to do something with the military or for the military, I’m more than happy. My passion moreso lies with the kids and meeting the Make-A-Wish kids and knowing how much an effect I have on meeting just a regular 10-year-old on the street that might recognize me…if I give him 8 seconds of my time and make eye contact and shake his hand, they won’t forget that. I can see it on their face and it warms my heart. I’m getting a little soft and I got the kids at home and I understand how important it is for them and for their parents. I love the Make-A-Wish kids and the kids in general…”

You can check out the complete appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)