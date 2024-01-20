Randy Orton Makes Cameo Appearance In Eladio Carrión’s New Music Video Called “RKO”

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton has done just about everything there is to do in pro wrestling and he has had one hell of a career. Now The Apex Predator has crossed over to the music industry in the biggest way possible.

Orton made a cameo appearance in Eladio Carrión’s new music video called “RKO.” The video shows Orton appearing out of nowhere and hitting his signature finishing maneuver on a cameraman who is trying to take a photo of Carrión at the pitcher’s mound. The two then have a brief exchange, which ends with Orton kicking the unconscious cameraman on his way out.

You can check out the post and music video below.